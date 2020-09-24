BREAKING: Panic As Explosion Rocks Lagos, Ogun Communities

Residents of Lagos and Ogun border communities on Thursday have been thrown into confusion as following an explosion and massive fire along border communities between the two states.

The explosion was reportedly heard as far as Harmony Estate and Obawole, Ogba, Iju in Lagos as well as Akute in Ogun State.

The explosion reportedly occurred around 3:30 pm on Thursday.

According to reports, the explosion was as a result of a gas tanker about to enter a newly built plant in a residential neighbourhood.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident to The Nation.

The agency called on the residents to stay away from the area of the explosion.