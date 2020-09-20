BREAKING: Obaseki Wins Governorship Election In Edo

Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to win a second term as governor of Edo State.

Obaseki was returned elected after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll conducted on Saturday.

INEC Returning Officer for the poll declared the governor as the winner on Sunday at the office of the electoral umpire in Benin City, which doubled as the final collation centre.

The governor secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than his closest rival Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.

A total of 14 political parties fielded candidates to jostle for the office of the governor in the state.