BREAKING: Health Workers Threaten Nationwide Strike Sept 13

In a new twist, Health Workers have threatened to embark on a warning strike on September 13 if the Federal Government failed to address their demands.

This is coming at a time the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced their nationwide strike.

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals made this announcement while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Also Read: Resident Doctors Down Tools From Monday

The National Chairman of JOHESU, Bio Josiah who spoke on behalf of the unions expressed that their commitment to resolve issues through dialogue has been taken for granted.

He urged the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to take over the negotiations between them and the FG from the Minister in charge, Chris Ngige.

One of their demands includes the immediate payment of the shortfall in the COVID-19 allowances of non-clinical staff in the federal health institutions presently pegged at 10 percent to the agreed 50 percent of basic salaries paid to all clinical staff in the FHIs.