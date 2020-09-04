BREAKING: FG Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government of Nigeria has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Alexey Shebarshin, Russia ambassador to Nigeria, delivered samples of the vaccine to Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, at his office in Abuja on Friday.

Olujimi Oyetomi, director of media and public relations at the ministry, disclosed this in a statement.

Recall that back in August, the European nation announced breakthrough research in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the minister, the samples will be subjected to evaluation by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research.