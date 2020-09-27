BREAKING: FG Meets NLC Leaders 7pm

In a renewed bid to avert the looming nationwide strike, the Federal Government has scheduled a meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for 7 pm on Sunday.

Labour unions across the country are set to embark on a nationwide strike to protest against the hike in prices of petrol and electricity.

Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, confirmed the meeting in a text message to the Nation.

Also Read: Gbajabiamila In Last Ditch Effort To Avert Labour Strike

The meeting is scheduled at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja by 7 pm.

Recall that the meeting between the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and the labour unions some few days ago ended in a stalemate.

According to reports, the meeting which is set to hold on Sunday was initially scheduled to take place on Monday 28th of September by 3 pm.