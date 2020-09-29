BREAKING: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday

Ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration, the Federal Government has declared October 1 as a public holiday.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made this known on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the Diamond Jubilee and assured of government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The Minister, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, said though, celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, the global COVID-19 pandemic “we cannot avoid the imperative of a low-keyed celebration at this time.”