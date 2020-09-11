BREAKING: DSS Invites Mailafia Again, Says Life In Danger

The Department of State Security (DSS) has invited former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia once again.

According to reports, the former CBN officer was asked to appear on Monday, September 14 by 11 am, the third time in two months.

Speaking to The Nation on Friday, Mailafia expressed that his life was in danger because certain political forces were bent on silencing him.

DSS drama started for Mailafia when he alleged that a Northern Governor was sponsoring terrorist group, Boko Haram during a radio interview.

Reacting to the new invite, Mailafia expressed that he was disgusted over being subjected to criminal investigation for speaking the truth.