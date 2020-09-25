BREAKING: APC Suspends Governor Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has been suspended by the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This is coming barely 24 hours after the suspension of Babafemi Ojudu, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, and 10 others by Ekiti APC.

The party alleged that Fayemi involved in anti-party activities by working for the victory of Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate in the recently-held Edo Governorship election.

Also Read: Ekiti APC Suspends Buhari’s Aide, Others

The party claimed that five days before the Edo Election, Gov Fayemi hosted PDP big wig, Femi Fani-Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti and planned a coup against Edo APC.

The party also alleged that Fayemi played a role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State and supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.