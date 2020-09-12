‘Brands Will Have No Choice But To Rush This Star’ – BBNaija Erica’s Fan

Recently disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica, has occupied top trends on Twitter ever since her disqualification from the reality TV show.

Her fans, known as the ‘Elites’, have ensured that her name gets maximum visibility on the micro-blogging site.

A web user identified as Taiye with the handle @GodswillTaiye tweeted on Saturday morning:

“Brands will have no choice but to rush this star. Trust me they are watching, we sold out her merch in hours. Raised almost N14 million in 5 days. You endorse Erica and your business booms. It’s not magic, it’s just that my girl Erica is a #BankableErica”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Ms Nlewedim’s Instagram page no longer has most of her BBNaija pictures.

See tweets below: