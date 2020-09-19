Boko Haram Recruiting Children, Over 1.1m IDPs Can’t Access Farms – Zulum

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has expressed worries over the new method of operation of the terrorist group, Boko Haram in the country.

The Governor expressed that the terrorist group is now recruiting children to carry out its nefarious operations.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, when he received a committee of members of the house of representatives.

The house committee members were in Maiduguri for an oversight function at the North-East Development Commission.

The Governor revealed the challenges the state government had been facing over housing internally displaced persons.

Zulum said more than 700,000 IDPs in Monguno and 400,000 in Gamboru Ngala had no access to their farmland

He expressed that the continued stay of able-bodied people in the IDP camps presents a serious problem that could worsen the crisis.