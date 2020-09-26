Boko Haram: Attack On My Convoy By Terrorists Unfortunate – Governor Zulum

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has described the attack on his convoy by suspected members of Boko Haram as an unfortunate one.

Recall that a convoy conveying officials of the Borno State Government was attacked near Monguno town on Friday.

Also Read: Many Feared Killed As Boko Haram Ambushes Zulum’s Convoy

Reacting to the attack, Zulum expressed that it would not deter his plan to ensure all Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, return to their homes after a long stay in the camps in order to resume their activities as free and not restricted people.

The Governor stated that despite the insecurity in the state, he remains optimistic that peace would return to the state.