Bobrisky Shows Off Bags Of Money He Received At His Birthday Celebration

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to show off the three bags of money he received at his birthday celebration.
Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed male Barbie threw a private birthday bash in Lagos on Monday.
The birthday celebration was well-attended by popular celebrities like Mompha, Leo Dasilva, Lolu amongst others.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Bobrisky flaunted the bags full of money as he wrote;
“3full bags of money. Move with people richer or same standard with you. Stay away from looser and Ignore haters. Sha be making money”
Watch the video below: