Bobrisky Set To Launch Hairline Business (Photo)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, is all set to launch his own hairline business.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page on Monday to announce that his business will launching on the 1st of October.

The crossdresser also posted a video in which he could be seen getting glammed up while rocking one of the hairs.

The self-proclaimed male Barbie captioned his post with the words;

“Pls who can compete with me in AFRICA when it comes to hair ? No one pls. My hair is dropping 1st October be ready !!!!! D real owner or d business has arrived”

Read Also: ‘I Need A New Car’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na Informs Car Dealer

See his post below: