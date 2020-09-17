Bobrisky says he wants to fly disqualified BBNAIJA housemate, Erica to Dubai

Controversial Nigerian, Idris Okuneye simply called Bobrisky, has announced that he is going to sponsor disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, on an all-expense-trip to Dubai.

Bobrisky’s announcement comes after he gifted Erica whopping N1million after she her disqualification from the reality show.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Bobrisky said she is paying for Erica’s trip to Dubai to chill on his behalf flying on a First Class ticket, via Emirates, and will be lodging in the Versace Pallazo Hotel for 5 days, plus 2,000 dollars cash for shopping.