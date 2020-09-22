Bobrisky Ridicules Celebrities Who Insulted Him When He Was Still Coming Up

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken a swipe at Nigerian celebrities, who strongly criticized him when he was still struggling.

In a video sighted on social media, the crossdresser ridiculed the celebrities as he listed out all of his achievements and he proceeded to rub it in their faces.

“Guys, if you notice me when I was becoming so famous,like about two to three years ago, a lot of celebrities insulted me, they looked down on me, but now I have them in the number of followers. They know themselves. I have a Bentlley, they don’t have any car,” Bobrisky said.

The self-proclaimed male barbie also added that he doesn’t give care about people’s opinions regarding his way of life.

Watch the video HERE.