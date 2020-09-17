Bobrisky Promises To Sponsor Erica’s Trip To Dubai After Giving Her N1m (Video)

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has promised to sponsor Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica on an all expense-paid 5 days trip to Dubai.

This comes after the crossdresser gifted the reality TV star the sum of N1m.

Bobrisky shared a screenshot of his chat with Erica in which the latter confirmed that she has received the money.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky expressed his love for the disqualified housemate as he also stated that he wants to sponsor the reality TV on a first-class trip to Dubai.

The 28 year old added that Erica would lodge in one of the most expensive hotels in Dubai called ‘versace palazzo’.

The crossdresser mentioned that he will foot her feeding and accommodation bills.

It didn’t end there as he also promised to give the reality TV star 2,000 dollars to go and spoil herself on his behalf.

