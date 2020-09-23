Bobrisky Lists Out Important Things To Consider Before Starting A Fight

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky has listed out three important things to consider before staring a fight.

This comes after the crossdresser slammed a car dealer, identified as Chidi Mike for failing to fulfill his promises to disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica.

Taking to Instagram, the crossdresser shared a post which reads;

“1) Never fight a shameless person !

2) Never fight a fearless person

3) Never fight a bold person I no kill person na only shame I no get. Pls complete dis sentence for me guys, you can’t shame d wat ?”

See the post below: