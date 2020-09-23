Bobrisky Defends Erica’s Management; Blasts CMC Motors CEO Over Alleged Audio Promises

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has weighed in on the on-going feud between the management of former BBNaija housemate, Erica and Instagram Big Boy, Chidi Mike.

Information Nigeria recalls Mike, who happens to be the CEO of CMC motors, blasted the former BBNaija housemate and her management for calling him out on social media.

Mike had failed to fulfill his pledge to Erica and he was irked by a video posted by the latter’s management.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky took a swipe at the businessman and he warned him to stop chasing clouts.

It didn’t end there as the crossdresser also slammed those attacking Erica’s management for calling out Mike over his unfulfilled promise.

The self-proclaimed male barbie wrote;

“Those of u calling out Erica management, you are stupid !! Promise money you can send out immediately not the one that will take u 100yrs to pay. Her manager has right to call whosever hasn’t fulfilled his/her promise. You can’t use someone name to clout chase just because you wanna get noticed. That is rubbish”

The crossdresser shared a follow-up post which reads;

“Tell that Cmd or cms whatever he cal his name to sit down when queen like me is talking. You think opening ur mouth waaaah to promise millions is easy, Oga fulfill ur debt. Listen to me cms abi na cmd u are BROKE !!!! When people that have money is talking pls hide ur ugly head like cow leg. Lot of dis boys are broke abeg !!!! You see y I warned you girls to be-careful of d kind of boy that enter ur dm. They are chew gum boys. How much is 2million that you use ur own mouth to promise ? Stupid thing. My name is talk and do !”

See his posts below: