Bobrisky Acquires Another Luxury Car Reportedly Worth N140Million

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky has added a luxury car said to be worth N140million to his fleet of automobiles.
The self-proclaimed male barbie purchased a 2020 white Mercedes Brabus G63 and he decided to show it off on his social media page.
Sharing a photo of his new whip, Bobrisky wrote;
”I just Bought Myself a new Car 2020.”
The crossdresser hasn’t taken delivery of his new ride as it is yet to arrive in Nigeria.
Information Nigeria recalls the Controversial crossdresser, has also alleged that he is building a new home worth 590million naira.
See his post below: