Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus Calls Out Ubi Franklin For Being A ‘Gossip’ And ‘Serial Liar’

Popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus called out music executive, Ubi Franklin via Instagram on Friday for allegedly being a ‘gossip.’

Stella threatened to expose the music executive and reveal the stories he allegedly told her about other celebrities.

The blogger wrote;

”Ubi Franklin, I had to unblock you so that u can see this post. It looks like u want trouble?i do not understand why a man can wake up and decide to be a serial gossip. Why? In the last two weeks I have heard you swear people to secrecy not to ask me after u tell me them what I allegedly said. Only one is bold enough to say I can tag her but I won’t. You went to bad mouth me to one of your baby mamas?I know you will come here to respond with your troll accounts but I don’t care. Get off my back Ubi, have u not realized that a lot of celebs have woken up and realized that you are their problems? Have u seen how many people got you. Blocked?u are going around saying what I did not say. I will scatter the internet if I say the things you told me about your colleagues including the chef chi that you are managing. I know you will lie further when you see this post but ubi guess what? I am not your ex that kept quiet oh. I have been quiet on my instagram handle becos I turned a new leaf but people like u just make it impossible.aside from being a serial fucker, wanker,toaster,gossip. You have added serial liar to the cv.

I am not like those you promise to ruin their careers and intimidate them into silence. enough Mr Franklin. Pick on others to do this with. I will do a part two post tomorrow on ten people you gossiped about and then we will be even.

TWO CAN PLAY HONEY.

It is people like you who tell celebs to be careful of me but you are the one they should be careful with/of

You are now a self proclaimed Blogger so I expect your response. Please do not effing call my phone!…gossip alla carte.”

The blogger then posted a photo of Ubi and she labeled him as a ‘serial liar’.

In her words;

“The face you make when you are thinking of what to say to jam heads of people with lies.

Serial liar that claims his ex toasted him on Instagram inbox. He supposedly didn’t want oh but she convinced him to date her.”

See her post below: