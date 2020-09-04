Big Sean Releases New Album, ‘Detroit 2’

American rapper, Big Sean has returned to the music scene with a new album titled ‘Detroit 2’. The notable musician took to his official Twitter page on Friday morning to announce the album thus:

“Finally! Detroit 2 available now #DETROIT2 big sean.lnk.to/Detroit2”

His announcement has been preceded by series of tweets promoting the album.

His tweets before the final release read thus:

“If u fuck wit me, got love for me, support me, then I need you to step up right now and show yourself! DETROIT2”

And then:

“Can y’all hear the difference?!!! DETROIT2”

‘Detroit 2’ features artists such as Eminem, Jhene Aiko, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder among many others.

See Big Sean’s tweet below: