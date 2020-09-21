Beyonce’s Joke About Snoop Dogg Fails To Impress Her Daughter, Blue Ivy (Video)

American singer, Beyonce, has tried to show her funny side by participating in her mother’s segment known as Tina’s Celebrity Corny Jokes on the virtual Where Art Can Occur (WACO) celebration.

A short video capturing her as she shares a joke about Snoop Dogg has been made available online. In the video, the Grammy award winner sits at a table, without make-up on trying to make a joke about Snoop Dogg.

She says:

“Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?”

Her daughter, Blue Ivy, trying to correct her cuts in:

“No, no, that voice“, she says as she tries to cover her mom’s mouth. “No. Mom, the voice, no. NO! NO!”

“Fo’ drizzle“, Beyonce completes the joke. Snoop Dogg is known for the catchphrase ‘Fo’ shizzle, my nizzle’.

Watch the full video below: