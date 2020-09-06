Beyonce Peaks At No 1 On Billboard’s 100 Greatest Award Show Performances Of All Time

American musician, Beyonce, has topped Billboard’s 100 Greatest Award Show Performances Of All Time. Beyonce peaks at number 1, but also made it to numbers 22, 33 and 46.

The award performance which ranks at number 1 is her ‘Lemonade Medley’ which was performed at MTV Video Music Awards in 2016.

Information Nigeria recalls the award-winning global superstar celebrated her birthday on Friday, September 4.

Although she celebrated it privately, fans could not help but wish her well on different social media platforms.

Read Also: Overzealous Fan Imitates Yemi Alade’s Outfit To Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album

A lot of celebrities and entertainers also took to Twitter to celebrate her on her special day. It is also noteworthy that she donated $1 million to Black-owned small-businesses in America to mark her 39th birthday.

See Billboard’s list below: