Beyonce Donates $1M To Black-Owned Small Businesses In America

American singer, Beyonce, has shown her support for Black-owned small businesses in the United States by donating the sum of $1 million.

This is for the overall growth of the black community in America. In an official statement from the Twitter page of Beyonce’s charity organization known as ‘BeyGood’, the American civil rights organization known as National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the official partner for the initiative.

The statement reads thus:

“Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyonce to help black-owned small businesses, round two of funding openes this month with our partner, NAACP.”

See the official statement from Twitter below: