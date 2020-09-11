Benue Assembly Passes Highly Infectious Diseases Bill

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed the Highly Infectious Diseases (Emergency, Prevention and Management) Bill, 2020.

House Committee Chairman, Health and Human Services, Joseph Okponya, led the debate.

This bill is to prevent and contain the spread of highly infectious diseases such as coronavirus which is a serious and imminent threat to the public health of the people of Benue State.

Read Also: Soldiers kill Benue’s ‘Most Wanted Criminal,’ Gana

The bill issues regulations and guidelines to residents of the state whose lives are threatened daily by the deadly pandemic and inform them of the necessity of screening, testing and isolation.

Also contained in the bill is the restriction of movements of people, events, gatherings and commercial activities as well as prohibits hoarding of foodstuffs, drugs and other essential supplies.

Also contained in the bill is the restrictions on transportation, storage and disposal of COVID-19 victims and cautions against the transmission and spread of false information regarding the pandemic.