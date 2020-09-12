“Being Gay Is Not Easy” – Crossdresser Jay Boogie Laments

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Daniel Anthony alias Jay Boogie, shared a cryptic post via his Insta-story on Friday.

The cross-dresser raised eyebrows as he poured out his feelings in the post.

Jay Boogie mentioned that being gay is not easy even though he is good at hiding it and he secretly fights demons in his closet.

In his words;

”being gay is not easy

we make it seem easy

we are good at hiding it.

it is really difficult and we are fighting a lot of demons secretly and hold skeletons in our closet we don’t want to face

i am just going to vent.

love you guys. goodnight.”

See his post below: