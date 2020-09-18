“Being broke is better than making money illegally” – Man says

Twitter user, Mubarak Belerebe has advised people to remain broke instead of hustling illegally to make money.

According to Mubarak, it is better for a man to live in poverty than for him to make money through fraudulent and illegal means.

“Being broke is better than making money illegally”, he wrote.

His advice comes months after suspected Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi was arrested over fraud.

Huspuppi was arrested earlier in June along with Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as Woodberry and 10 other suspects.

The 12 suspects were arrested in six simultaneous raids carried out by the e-police unit of the Dubai Police.