‘Before The Fame Entered His Head’ – Fans Dig Up Old Tweet Of Burna Boy Praising Davido

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Burna Boy and Davido
Nigerian fans of Davido have dug up an old tweet of Burna Boy showing support for the DMW musician. The tweet, which is from February 2018, reads thus:

“My bro @iam_Davido don shut down the whole England! These Videos are maaaaaaaaaaaaadddddddd! Every City super sold out #Epic”

It is evident in the tweet that Burna Boy was amazed at Davido’s exploits and congratulated him for it.

However, it will be recalled that the self-proclaimed ‘African Giant’ had thrown a shade at Davido, insinuating that the latter’s success is due to his father’s wealth.

Read AlsoBurna Boy’s Parents, Samuel And Bose Ogulu Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

A fan identified as Oluwasemilore retweeted Burna Boy’s old tweet and wrote:

“Before the fame entered his head”

Another user tweeted:

“Lol I wonder what later came over you that made you start hating on Davido smh”

See tweets below:

tweet
tweet
tweet

