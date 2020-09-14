“Been putting smiles on your faces for the past 22 years” – Comedian, BasketMouth celebrates 42nd Birthday

Information Nigeria
Top Nigerian standup comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, better known as BasketMouth, is celebrating his birthday today.

The 42-year-old took to his Instagram page and dropped a message for his fans.

According to him, reflecting on the fact that he has been putting smiles on the faces of his fans for the past 22 years came with a wonderful feeling.

His message reads… “As I turn a year older today, I woke up this morning reflecting on how wonderful it’s been putting smiles on your faces for the past 22 years. There is more to me than the world sees.”

