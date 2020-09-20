‘Be Careful How You Treat Me; God Loves Me So Much’, DJ Spinall Says

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Spinall, has revealed that God loves him so much. He took to his official Twitter page to reveal this information.

“God, Loves me so damn much … Becareful how you treat me !!!”

Earlier in the day, the award-winning turntable disc jockey appreciated God. He tweeted:

“Thank you God. Happy Sunday Children Of God”

In 2020, DJ Spinall has released three official singles. His first single of the year is titled ‘Pressure’, and it features Dice Ailes. The second single features Omah Lay and it is titled ‘Tonight’. His latest song is with Kranium and it is titled ‘Everytime’.

