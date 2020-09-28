BBNaija’s Winner, Laycon Hits 1.5Million Followers On Instagram

2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition winner, Laycon has garnered 1.5 million followers on his Instagram page.

The rapper is the first BBNaija ex-housemate to achieve such a feat.

Nengi and Kiddwaya are not far behind the rapper as they have both amassed 1.1million and 1million followers respectively.

Information Nigeria recalls Laycon bagged the BBNaija winning title as well as the 85million grand prize on Sunday.

Out of excitement, fans and celebrities trooped to social media to felicitate with the rapper.

The rapper’s ex-bestfriend, Erica had an exclusive interview where she said that she is happy he won the highly-coveted reality TV show.

See a screenshot of the rapper’s Instagram page below: