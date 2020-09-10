BBNaija’s Wathoni Shares Wise Words With Fans

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Wathoni Anyasi, has dished out some words of wisdom to her fans on Twitter.

The reality TV star took to the micro-blogging site to share a beautiful photo of herself with the caption:

“There’s this joy that comes with understanding your growth pace; you become unbothered about what others are doing and just do you.”

Wathoni has been busy with her media tours ever since her eviction from the ‘Lockdown’ house. The single mother of one and fashion entrepreneur dived straight into business shortly after leaving the house by launching her Boo’d Up Gang Merchandise.

See Wathoni’s Twitter post below: