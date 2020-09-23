BBNaija’s Venita Finally Meets Mike Edwards’ Son (Photos)

Former BBNaija housemate, Venita Akpofure recently paid a courtesy visit to new dad and fellow ex-housemate, Mike Edwards and his family.

Information Nigeria recalls Mike and his wife welcomed their first child together on the 26th of August.

Venita, who is currently in London, visited the couple’s home to felicitate with them and to see their newborn child.

Taking to Instagram, Mike posted photos taken during his fellow ex-housemate’s visit and he wrote;

“Guess who came to visit baby @matthewoedwards”

See his post below: