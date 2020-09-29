BBNaija’s Vee Appreciates Laycon’s Fans (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has come out to appreciate the Icons, Laycon’s fanbase.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star pens a lengthy appreciation post with an accompanying video.

In the video the musician is full of gratitude to her fans and then to the Icons. “Icons, I can never forget you guys”, she says.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that she has had her first interview with Ebuka where she discussed about Laycon and Erica’s love triangle.

She told Ebuka that it was unfair of Erica to publicly display her romance with Kiddwaya while Laycon was trying to move on from his unrequited feelings.

Watch the video below: