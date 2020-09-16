BBNaija’s Tochi Comes Under Fire; Clears Air On Calling Erica ‘Gold Digger’

Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Tochi has come under fire for a statement he allegedly made against fellow ex-housemate, Erica.

Tochi was accused of referring to Erica as a ‘gold-digger’ during an interview.

The reality TV star took to Twitter on Tuesday to clear the air and he tendered an apology to those who heard or misinterpreted his words wrongly.

His tweet read;

“My words “Erica is Igbo like me we don’t like to suffer and she is very ambitious, since she set foot inside the house she knew what she wanted was to win I love her driving spirit”

“Never called her a gold digger” and to those that heard wrong I apologise”

The former BBNaija housemate also took down the tweet.

Erica’s fanbase, better known as ‘The Elites’ descended heavily on the reality TV star after he retracted the apology message.

In another-related news, the GoFundMe donations set up for Erica has soared to over 13million naira.

See the tweets below: