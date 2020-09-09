BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre Signs New Deal With LAWMA

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Tobi Bakre has just signed a new ambassadorial deal with LAWMA. He has officially become the ambassador of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority.

The reality TV star cum actor took to his Twitter page to share a picture of himself as he pens down his signature on the contract paper with the caption:

“Your new @Lawma_gov Ambassador!!! I will love to appreciate all the men and women who work day and night to keep lagos state clean. This is a responsibility that lays with us all. It all starts from how well we keep our little environments clean to the whole state at large.”

See Tobi Bakre’s Twitter post below: