BBNaija’s Rico Swavey Releases New Song, ‘Only You’

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Rico Swavey, has released a new song titled ‘Only You’. He took to his official Twitter page to share the teaser of the single with the caption:

“When something bad happens, you have three choices. You can either let it define you, let it destroy you, or you can let it strengthen you…..”

Rico Swavey is among the former Big Brother Naija housemates rooting for Ozo and Nengi.

Swavey has also addressed the fact that Trikytee won Head of House this week and Laycon is the Deputy Head of House this week. He tweeted:

“Trikytee was close to being DHOH last week. Laycon was close to winning the HOH last week. Today they are both HOH and DHOH. Are you sure angels are not watching #bbnaija?”

