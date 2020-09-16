BBNaija’s Prince Tells Fans To Stop GoFundMe Created For Him, Says Times Are Hard

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince Nelson, has taken to Instagram to address a lengthy post regarding the GoFundMe account created on his behalf.

Part of his post reads:

“My dear Royal Army, I’m still overwhelmed and trying to soak in all the love you have been showing me. I’m sincerely speechless because I never expected the love I’m receiving.

This GoFundMe account was brought to my attention last night and I almost teared up by the mere thought and intentions behind it.

We are experiencing difficult times now and people still want to do this for me? Nah, I think it’s time you all rest while I think of what to do to pay you all back for the surreal love.

I sincerely appreciate this gesture, but I want my Royal Army to save their funds on this one. My dream of starting a salon will surely come to pass ASAP, as I already have some investors and hopefully some brands interested in this dream.

I want to make you all proud and all I need right now is the continuous love, spiritual and moral support you all have been excessively showing me.

Love you all my darlings.”

See his post below: