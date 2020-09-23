BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Stuns In New Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy flooded her Instagram feed with a series of stunning photos of herself.

In the photos, the light-skinned mum of one donned a green floral suit paired with nude pumps.

Nina was also sporting a red hair.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur captioned her post with the words;

“You Gotta Move Different when you Want Different……”

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star recently shared a rare glimpse of her son, Denzel.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Why I stopped crushing on Don Jazzy – Nengi

See the photos below: