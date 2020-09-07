BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Steps Out With Her Son (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nina Ivy stepped out for a stroll with her son, Denzel Kelechukwu.

In July, the 2018 BBNaija star welcomed her baby boy with her husband, Tony, in the United States where they currently reside.

The first time mum took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a series of photos of them.

In the photos, Nina rocked a camouflage jumpsuit while her baby was kept in a brown stroller.

The entrepreneur captioned the photos with the words;

“Denzel Strolls ❤️..

Money green year”

See the post and photos below: