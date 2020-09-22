BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Shares Rare Glimpse Of Her Son

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy has shared a rare glimpse of her son, Denzel via her Snapchat account.

Information Nigeria recalls the popular reality TV star, who goes by the moniker Mrs A, welcomed her baby boy with her husband, Tony, in the United States of America in July.

Taking to her social media page, the doting mum posted a snap of her little bundle of joy in which he could be seen laying in his crib.

Read Also: “I’ve Gotten My Prefect Body Shape” – BBNaija’s Khloe Brags

See her post below: