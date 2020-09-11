BBNaija’s Mike Sings Lullaby To Newborn Son (Video)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards has shared an adorable video in which he is seen singing to his newborn son, Matthew.

Mike and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton have welcomed the birth of their first child together on the 26th of August.

The reality TV star finally unveiled his son’s face on Thursday.

In the short clip sighted on his Instagram page, the entrepreneur can be seen standing and cradling his son while singing a lullaby.

Information Nigeria recalls the proud dad thrilled viewers of the popular reality TV show, BBNaija with his funny rendition of ‘Case’ by Teni during the Pepsi ‘Know thy Lyrics’ challenge in the House.

The reality TV star decided to ask his fans an important question as he captioned his post with the words;

“Should I sing case for @matthewoedwards• Agree or Disagree?”

