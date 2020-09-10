BBNaija’s Mike Finally Unveils His Son’s Face (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up Mike Edwards has finally unveiled the face of his first son, Matthew Olaoluwa.

The reality TV star and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton welcomed the birth of their first child in August.

The couple shared the “labour and delivery story” of the baby on their joint YouTube channel and they have also set up an official page “@MatthewOEdwards” for him.

Taking to Instagram, Mike posted a beautiful family portrait which he captioned with the words;

“First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards”

Perri also shared a couple of photos on her social media page.

Read Also: ‘Laycon Has Hustle And Persistence In His Eyes’: DJ Switch

See the photos below: