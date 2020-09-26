BBNaija’s Mike And His Family Wear Matching Outfits

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Mike Edwards and his beautiful family were recently spotted wearing matching outfits.

The reality TV star’s wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share an adorable family photo.

In the photo she shared, Perri and Mike wore matching sweatshirts with the map of Africa imprinted on it while their one-month-old son, Matthew donned a onesie with the same design.

Perri captioned the photo with the words;

“A month into parenthood and adjusting well. Lil man is definitely a nice addition to our family fitting in nicely. Yes we are doing matchy matchy already and I love it”

See her post below: