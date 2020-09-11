BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Spotted In Dr Dolor’s Music Video

Former BBNaija housemate, Mercy Eke made an appearance in the visuals of a new song titled “I Go Pay” by entertainment executive, Dr Dolor.

“I Go Pay” is the lead single from the Dr Dolor’s highly anticipated album dubbed “Unexpected” which is set to drop on 18th September.

The music video, which was shot at the famous Bogobiri in Ikoyi, was directed by Abula and it features the 2019 BBNaija winner alongside internet sensation, Maryam Apoakagi better known as Taaooma.

Read Also: ‘I Had My Child Through CS, 12 Days Before Due Date’ – BBNaija’s TBoss

The clip saw Eke showing off some interesting dance moves.

Watch the video clip below: