BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Shows Off Belly-Button Piercing In New Photos

2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4 winner, Mercy Eke flaunted her belly-button piercing in the new photos she posted via Instagram.
In the photos, Eke sported a black Chanel top with a pair of brown shorts.
A tattoo could be seen on the reality TV star’s left shoulder as she put her navel-ring on display.
Eke captioned the photos with the words;
”You like my outfit? Gee thanks, just bought it”
See her post below: