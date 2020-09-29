BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Acquires Range Rover; Receives $10,000 Gift To Celebrate Her Birthday

Mercy Eke, winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, has acquired a brand new Rover Range Rover worth millions of naira to celebrate her 27th birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to show off her new whip.

Eke shared a couple of photos of her luxury ride with the caption;

“I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

Couldnt think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME from me to me…Range Rover velar!!!!!!“

In a video sighted on social media, the reality TV star was seen picking dollar notes from a bouquet of red roses.

It was learnt that the former video vixen received $10,000.

See her post and the video below: