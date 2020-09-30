BBNaija’s Laycon Finally Receives Cheque Of N30Million

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Laycon
Laycon

2020 Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon has finally been presented with a cheque of 30Million naira.

The rapper, who was crowned the winner of the highly-coveted reality TV show, received his cash prize amongst other gifts on stage courtesy of Betway and Guinness.

The reality TV star was then presented with a key to a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of Revolution Plus.

The reality TV star has also be given a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Other gifts include; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

 

