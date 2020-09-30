BBNaija’s Laycon Finally Receives Cheque Of N30Million

2020 Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon has finally been presented with a cheque of 30Million naira.

The rapper, who was crowned the winner of the highly-coveted reality TV show, received his cash prize amongst other gifts on stage courtesy of Betway and Guinness.

The reality TV star was then presented with a key to a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of Revolution Plus.

Laycon delivers short speech after he was presented key to his house. #bbnaija #LayconTheWinner pic.twitter.com/fScTeauBhw — TVC (@TVCconnect) September 30, 2020

The reality TV star has also be given a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Laycon is too sweet 😍😍❤️❤️❤️

Listen to Vee 🤣🤣🤣❤️#LayconTheWinner pic.twitter.com/LTGpaBybAu — Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) September 30, 2020

Other gifts include; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.