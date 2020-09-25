BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Organizes Epic Houseparty (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya sure knows how to organize an epic house-party.
The reality TV star revealed he threw the party which got everyone talking in the penultimate week after he was spotted looking cozy with co-star, Erica.
The lovebirds were seen having a nice time with other evicted housemates including those from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season.
Fans and other close-friends of the reality TV star also attended the party.
Kiddwaya posted a video clip via Twitter revealing what really went down during the party.
Sharing the memories with his fans, the reality TV star tweeted;
“Last weekend I threw the maddest party. @burnaboy- Onyeka”
Watch the video below:
Last weekend I threw the maddest party. @burnaboy– Onyeka 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2aWOlT0B0R
— Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) September 25, 2020