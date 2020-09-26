BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Celebrates 1Million Instagram Followers

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has garnered 1 million followers on popular photo-sharing app, Instagram.

The billionaire son is reportedly the second Lockdown housemate to attain such a feat.

Laycon proudly holds the crown as the most followed BBNaija housemate on Instagram.

The rapper is the first Lockdown housemate to amass over 1 million followers while still in the house.

Taking to his Insta-story, Kiddwaya expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans and followers for their love and support.

Sharing an image, he wrote;

“Thank you soooo much. 1M organic followers. I love you all.”

See his post below: